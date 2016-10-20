10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How is Decker's rookie season going?

20man: Let's start with the injuries. Those certainly aren't helping matters.

But the two things that jump out to me are coverage issues and an average pass rush. The two very much go hand in hand.

Opposing quarterbacks are completing an astonishing 73.7 percent of their passes against the Lions. The 17 touchdown passes the Lions have given up are the most in the NFL. Opposing QB passer rating when facing Detroit is 119.3. That's the highest rating in the league.

Opposing offenses are averaging 6.4 yards per play, the third highest mark in the league. For comparison's sake, the Vikings are allowing 4.4 yards per play.

Detroit has 13 sacks, which ranks 12th, but they're ranked as the worst overall pass rush by Pro Football Focus. Kerry Hyder is the only player along Detroit's defensive line with more than seven pressures on the season. He has 12.