10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: How does Bell fit in RB rotation?

20man: It depends on how high you've set the playoff bar.

If Seattle beats Green Bay on Sunday, and the Lions take care of business at home vs. Chicago, the Lions' "magic number" for eliminating the Packers from the division race is just one game. That means if Detroit beats New York or Dallas, or Green Bay loses to Chicago or Minnesota in Weeks 15 or 16, the Packers are eliminated from the division race even before their Week 17 matchup in Detroit.

If Green Bay beats Seattle, and the Lions beat Chicago, the Packers keep pace with Detroit in the division, but the Lions move into the No. 2 overall seed ahead of Seattle. That comes with a bye in the first round of the playoffs, and then a home game to play for a berth in the NFC Championship game.