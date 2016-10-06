10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Can Lions bounce back against 3-0 Eagles?

20man: Wentz and the Eagles' offense have played great to start the season. Philadelphia is the only team in NFL history to score 29-plus points with no turnovers in each of their first three games to start a season.

Though he's looked mature beyond his years, let's not forget Wentz is a rookie and he hasn't seen everything just yet.

The key this week for Teryl Austin's defense is to make Wentz uncomfortable. By that I mean they have to be much better collapsing the pocket and getting pressure on him. Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder has done a good job pressuring quarterbacks (five sacks and eight hurries), but the rest of the team has combined for just four sacks, and one of those came from Darius Slay on a cornerback blitz. They have to be better in that department this week.

Unfortunately for the Lions, the Eagles have allowed just four sacks so far this season.

The other part of the equation for the defense is to do a good job of disguising coverages and throw something new at Wentz he hasn't seen. He's played just three games in the NFL. Try and confuse him a little bit pre-snap.