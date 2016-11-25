10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Are comeback wins a sustainable model?

Every week during the regular season Tim Twentyman will answer 10 good questions from his Twitter account @ttwentyman in a feature we call "10 Questions with Twentyman."

@ttwentyman how much longer until the "the Lions aren't sustainable" narrative dies? #10questions — Double Dee (@DGarraston) November 24, 2016

20man: This isn't the ideal model for winning football games, obviously, but give the Lions credit. They find ways to win games, whether it be on Matthew Stafford's right arm, Matt Prater's right foot or a defensive play late.

It's easy to step back and say, 'They can't continue to win this way, right?' and then they prove you wrong and win in comeback fashion week after week.

This is a confident, loose and gritty team with a ton of confidence. They never think they're out of it, and are always sure they can make a play when they need to. Seven out of 11 tries this year, they've found a way.

The amazing thing about it is that they still haven't played a game where both the offense and defense play well at the same time.

Can they win this way in Dallas? What about Seattle?

My mind tells me no, but I've had a front row seat to all seven of these wins this year, and nothing really surprises me about this team anymore.