Will Lions and Muhlbach reunite for a 17th season?

His new special teams coordinator will assist in that, if there is indeed a 17th season in the cards for Muhlbach. For as steady as Muhlbach's been over the years, the Lions will eventually have to think about a long-term replacement. As much as Muhlbach's defied the odds up to this point, he can't play forever.

Detroit drafted long snapper Jimmy Landes in the sixth round in 2016, but Muhlbach easily won that competition. Muhlbach isn't the only long snapper currently on Detroit's roster. The team signed James Fisher to a futures deal following the season. Muhlbach could face offseason competition even if he is re-signed.

There's still plenty of time before Muhlbach or the Lions have to decide what the long snapper position looks like in 2020, but if Muhlbach does set his sights on a 17th season, it will be hard to count him out, and his new young coordinator will be happy to lean on his experience.