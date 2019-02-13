Where Lions stand at running back heading into free agency and the draft

Zenner was the most impressive of the backs taking over for Johnson after he missed the last six games of the season due to a knee injury. I think it's worth seeing how much it would take to re-sign him, but there will likely be other suitors.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia knows he has to have a good foundation in that room behind Johnson.

"The running back position, I'd say, has become so specified in the NFL, from first and second down to third down," Patricia said earlier this week. "Oftentimes those running backs have become different types of players from that standpoint.

"Certainly for us, based on what we're looking to get at running back, we want to see if that guy can play on all three downs. That's going to be the most advantageous for us."

It's what they have in Johnson. When they go looking for more players to add to the backfield this offseason, look for them to seek out players who can not only run the football, but catch it out of the backfield and be efficient as pass protectors. That's what it takes to play running back on all three downs in this league.

"Kerryon is someone we really targeted last year in the draft and really liked and he came through for us in a big way in a lot of different areas," Patricia said. "He was someone we thought could play on early downs and third downs.