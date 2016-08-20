WEEK IN REVIEW: Where Lions stand halfway through preseason

One thing that continues to be a bright spot for the Lions though, is the Matthew Stafford to Marvin Jones Jr. connection. Jones added four more receptions for 65 yards to his Lions resume against his former team Thursday night.

"I think (Stafford) has gotten in a pretty good rhythm with (Jones)," head coach Jim Caldwell said. "Where he has a feel for him. They made a couple of pretty nice throws along the sideline and Marvin made a couple nice catches. It's coming. I think that's coming."

While the passing game continues to be a strength for the Lions, the run game is still a work in progress. It's tough to judge without starting running back Ameer Abdullah in the lineup, but there's definitely room for improvement.