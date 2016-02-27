WEEK IN REVIEW: Scouting Combine important for Lions, prospects

There are also a number of interesting prospects across the line of scrimmage with the offensive tackles, including Auburn's Shon Coleman.

Coleman, who was diagnosed with leukemia six years ago, used football as his motivation to fight the disease.

"The whole time (football was on my mind)," Coleman said. "It was definitely motivation for me to get through the whole thing. Just trying to get back on the field was my whole motive."

Improving the offensive line is a big priority for the Lions this offseason, according to team president Rod Wood.

"We need to keep our quarterback protected and not on the ground," Wood said in an interview on 105.1 last week. "The offensive line is an area we're going to focus on."

One other position group that could interest the Lions this week are the quarterbacks. Matthew Stafford is set as the starter, but it could be a good time to draft a backup.

"I'm a big believer that most teams should draft a quarterback every other year," Mayock said. "I really am. Just to keep trying to look at different kids and seeing if you can upgrade that position. I'm talking about as a backup.