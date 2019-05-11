WEEK IN REVIEW: Rookies report for minicamp

VETERANS TALK ROSTER COMPETITION

While the rookies are getting used to their new surroundings, the veterans are continuing to lay the groundwork for the 2019 season.

There looks to be good competition across the roster at a number of different positions, including at right guard.

"The NFL is the NFL for a reason," offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins, who is a contender for the starting job, said Tuesday at his media session. "There's competition at every spot on every roster. I always go in being an undrafted guy, thinking they're going to replace me because I'm an undrafted guy.

"I just have to prove myself and earn the coaches trust and make sure they can trust me being out there – my teammates can trust me being out there. That's kind of how I've gone about my business my whole entire career."

Another competition to watch is at cornerback. The Lions moved on from Nevin Lawson this offseason, leaving a spot open on the outside. Raashan Melvin, who the Lions signed in free agency, thinks he's got a great shot at starting because of how well the scheme in Detroit fits his skillset.