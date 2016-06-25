WEEK IN REVIEW: Rookies adjusting to life in the NFL

"It's important to give back. Kids will listen to you. If you can make an impact on them and help their future, it's important to do that.

"I just remember being around those older people and coaches. It was impactful for me."

Decker's constant appearance at left tackle throughout open practices has been one of the biggest offseason surprises. The job appears to be his to lose at his point.

Fellow rookie offensive lineman Graham Glasgow is making strides as he adjusts the the NFL game.

"Really, the last week or so he's really made some strides because we put a lot on the center, a lot like we do on the quarterback," head coach Jim Caldwell said after last week's final minicamp practice.

"I think you guys are probably getting the sense of it. They run the show, and the two guys that have to be in sync and have to have a great understanding of everything that's going on is the quarterback and the center."

The quicker Glasgow grasps the offense, the sooner he can put his name in the mix for a starting role. Same goes for rookie safety Miles Killebrew.

Killebrew finds himself in what general manager Bob Quinn called one of the more interesting offseason position battles.

"I think there's one under-the-radar (competition) that people are probably not quite sure what we have and I think that's at the safety position – we obviously have Glover Quin, which he's going to be our starter on one side – I think the battle to play next to Glover is a really intriguing one," Quinn said on Sirius NFL radio Tuesday afternoon. "Each one of a few guys really has stepped up over the course of OTAs and minicamp."