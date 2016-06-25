WEEK IN REVIEW: Rookies adjusting to life in the NFL

After veteran players left town last week for summer break, the Lions rookies stuck around to take part in the NFL's rookie transition program.
The program covered everything from managing time demands to financial planning and proper dining etiquette. And on Thursday, the rookies were able to pass on the knowledge they learned by holding a youth football camp with Detroit PAL.
"We have an incredible platform, getting to be professional athletes," first-round draft pick Taylor Decker said at the event. "I came from high school football, middle school football, pee wee football. I came from that, too. I'm not going to forget that.
"It's important to give back. Kids will listen to you. If you can make an impact on them and help their future, it's important to do that.
"I just remember being around those older people and coaches. It was impactful for me."
Decker's constant appearance at left tackle throughout open practices has been one of the biggest offseason surprises. The job appears to be his to lose at his point.
Fellow rookie offensive lineman Graham Glasgow is making strides as he adjusts the the NFL game.
"Really, the last week or so he's really made some strides because we put a lot on the center, a lot like we do on the quarterback," head coach Jim Caldwell said after last week's final minicamp practice.
"I think you guys are probably getting the sense of it. They run the show, and the two guys that have to be in sync and have to have a great understanding of everything that's going on is the quarterback and the center."
The quicker Glasgow grasps the offense, the sooner he can put his name in the mix for a starting role. Same goes for rookie safety Miles Killebrew.
Killebrew finds himself in what general manager Bob Quinn called one of the more interesting offseason position battles.
"I think there's one under-the-radar (competition) that people are probably not quite sure what we have and I think that's at the safety position – we obviously have Glover Quin, which he's going to be our starter on one side – I think the battle to play next to Glover is a really intriguing one," Quinn said on Sirius NFL radio Tuesday afternoon. "Each one of a few guys really has stepped up over the course of OTAs and minicamp."
The offseason training program was just a glimpse into NFL life for the rookies. The true test will come later this summer in training camp when the pads come on and the competition for roster spots heats up.
GET TO KNOW THE ROOKIES
Ever wonder if Lions rookies have any hidden talents? Or where they would take you if you visited their hometowns?
Look no further than this year's get to know the rookies survey. Running back Dwayne Washington and long snapper Jimmy Landes were this week's participants. Check out their answers below:
TEEING IT UP WITH TWENTYMAN
Tim Twentyman hosted his annual closest to the pin challenge during last week's minicamp. We'll be airing two episodes a week on Detroitlions.com. Watch this week's lineup below:
- President Rod Wood
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford
