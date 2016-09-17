WEEK IN REVIEW: Offense rolling as Lions prepare for home opener

"He's been very, very accurate when things have been spread out, he spreads it around. I think you guys saw a little bit of, I mean from midseason on, he's been playing the way he's playing right now."

Stafford is thriving in Jim Bob Cooter's offense, a system that utilizes the short passing game to play to the Lions' strengths.

"I think it's a whole sort of offensive philosophy," Cooter said. "We're getting it to our best players, doing what they do best. Getting the ball to Golden (Tate) getting the ball to Theo (Riddick), getting the ball to Ameer (Abdullah), getting the ball to Anquan (Boldin).

"We're trying to spread the ball around to everybody. The quicker throws I think if you did a big study around the League, I'm sure the quicker, shorter throws are probably less turnover prone and I think our offense is sort of fit towards that."

Another big factor in the offense's success has been the improved play of the offensive line. Even though we're only one game into the season, Stafford likes what he sees from that unit.

"Demeanor, it means a lot to me as a quarterback, just watching our guys," Stafford said. "You're not going to be perfect every play. You're going to have bad plays, but being able to move on, move past them, like everybody has to do in this league.

"There's going to be bad plays for everybody, but the more we can move on from those and learn from them, the better we'll be."

Rookie left tackle Taylor Decker was solid in his debut with no sacks allowed, only one quarterback hit allowed and one false start penalty.

Obviously, they had some good pass rushers, and it was going to be a challenge for me, but that's the nature of playing tackle," Decker said Wednesday when asked about his performance last week.

"It was good for me to go out there and play in a full game. Build some confidence moving forward and not just do it in the preseason playing a quarter or a half or something like that.