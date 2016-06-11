WEEK IN REVIEW: Offense embracing Cooter's scheme as OTAs wrap up

"The calls are different. The signals are different. From top to bottom it's all new and we're just taking it day by day. I think our guys are doing a great job staying in their book and trying to learn it."

The players on offense are definitely excited about Cooter's brand of football.

"That's the best part about it," tight end Eric Ebron said. "We have talent on offense. Utilize it. He's going to take risks. We're going to go out and make plays for him so he can keep on doing it.

"It's his offense now, and the things he wants to do. We're now running Jim Bob Cooter's offense."

"Whatever it takes for our guys to win," Cooter said. "That may be scoring a lot of points, some games it's not. Sometimes you've got to play a little slow, you've got to help the defense out. At the end of the day, flexible, adaptable, able to do whatever we need to do hopefully to help our team win games."