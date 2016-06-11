Week In Review

WEEK IN REVIEW: Offense embracing Cooter's scheme as OTAs wrap up

Jun 11, 2016 at 12:07 AM

The Lions wrapped up OTAs this week with their last practice Thursday.

The offense has had three weeks to build up a comfort level as they work on the install of Jim Bob Cooter's scheme.

"I think it's exactly what it is, we started from scratch," receiver Golden Tate said after an open practice.

"The calls are different. The signals are different. From top to bottom it's all new and we're just taking it day by day. I think our guys are doing a great job staying in their book and trying to learn it."

The players on offense are definitely excited about Cooter's brand of football.

"That's the best part about it," tight end Eric Ebron said. "We have talent on offense. Utilize it. He's going to take risks. We're going to go out and make plays for him so he can keep on doing it.

"It's his offense now, and the things he wants to do. We're now running Jim Bob Cooter's offense."

So what exactly does Cooter's offense entail?

"Whatever it takes for our guys to win," Cooter said. "That may be scoring a lot of points, some games it's not. Sometimes you've got to play a little slow, you've got to help the defense out. At the end of the day, flexible, adaptable, able to do whatever we need to do hopefully to help our team win games."

We should get a clearer picture of the offense's identity throughout training camp and the preseason.

OTA RECAP
Re-live all the action of OTAs with the following:

EMERGING DEFENSIVE LINE TALENT
The early reviews on rookie defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson are promising as the Lions enter the final phase of the offseason workout program.

"He is a big, powerful man," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said of Robinson. "He's still learning our techniques because he played a completely different style of football at Alabama than we teach here, but he picks up things fast.

"He has the athletic ability to do it, he has the strength and size to do it. It will be nice once we get into pads and he's really taking on blocks, you know, full-on taking on blocks, learning how to do that stuff. Then we'll see how good he is, but I think right now the early reviews are good."

Another lineman drawing some early looks is veteran defensive end Devin Taylor. Taylor, who played a reserve role the past three seasons, has a legitimate chance to earn a starting role.

"I would hope this is the year he takes a step to be ready to be a full-time starter and be a difference-maker," Austin said. "He really played well the second half of the year. We had a lot of guys who did that.

"We've got to get off to a better start as a defensive unit. That will help our team."

OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS:

