Week In Review

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions unveil uniforms, announce preseason opponents

Apr 15, 2017 at 12:29 AM

The Lions unveiled four new uniforms at an event for season ticket members Thursday evening -- Home, away, color rush and throwback.

"Our uniforms are an important part of our identity," team president Rod Wood said in a statement. "In partnership with Nike and the NFL, we have modernized their appearance and will be outfitting our players with the latest and best uniform technology.

"In retooling our brand for this new era of Detroit Lions football, our priorities were to embrace the team's legacy colors, Honolulu blue and silver, while utilizing the highest performance product available."

Check out the new uniforms:

Detroit Lions 2017 uniforms

View photos of the Detroit Lions 2017 uniforms.

PRESEASON OPPONENTS ANNOUNCED

The Lions announced their 2017 preseason opponents Monday, featuring home games against the New York Jets (Week 2) and New England Patriots (Week 3).

Detroit will start the preseason on the road in Indianapolis Week 1 and conclude the preseason in Buffalo Week 4.

DRAFT PREVIEW
The 2017 NFL Draft is inching closer, and right on cue, Mike O'Hara released the first installments of his draft preview series.

Read the position by position breakdowns below:

MEET THE PROSPECT
Get to know some of the top players entering the draft with Tim Twentyman's Meet the Prospect series. Each week Tim will take a look at three prospects who could make sense for the Lions at 21.

Check out this week's prospects below:

OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

