WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions unveil uniforms, announce preseason opponents

The Lions unveiled four new uniforms at an event for season ticket members Thursday evening -- Home, away, color rush and throwback.
"Our uniforms are an important part of our identity," team president Rod Wood said in a statement. "In partnership with Nike and the NFL, we have modernized their appearance and will be outfitting our players with the latest and best uniform technology.
"In retooling our brand for this new era of Detroit Lions football, our priorities were to embrace the team's legacy colors, Honolulu blue and silver, while utilizing the highest performance product available."
Check out the new uniforms:
View photos of the Detroit Lions 2017 uniforms.
PRESEASON OPPONENTS ANNOUNCED
The Lions announced their 2017 preseason opponents Monday, featuring home games against the New York Jets (Week 2) and New England Patriots (Week 3).
Detroit will start the preseason on the road in Indianapolis Week 1 and conclude the preseason in Buffalo Week 4.
DRAFT PREVIEW
The 2017 NFL Draft is inching closer, and right on cue, Mike O'Hara released the first installments of his draft preview series.
Read the position by position breakdowns below:
MEET THE PROSPECT
Get to know some of the top players entering the draft with Tim Twentyman's Meet the Prospect series. Each week Tim will take a look at three prospects who could make sense for the Lions at 21.
Check out this week's prospects below:
OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS:
- How would Bob Quinn grade his first year as general manager? Tim Twentyman covers that and more in his latest key questions article.
- The Lions have a history of maximizing the skillset and production of some of their defensive line signings. Will that be the case for Akeem Spence and Cornelius Washington?
- NFL Network draft analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah touched on a number of Lions topics in a joint conference call with media.