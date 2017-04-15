WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions unveil uniforms, announce preseason opponents

The Lions unveiled four new uniforms at an event for season ticket members Thursday evening -- Home, away, color rush and throwback.

"Our uniforms are an important part of our identity," team president Rod Wood said in a statement. "In partnership with Nike and the NFL, we have modernized their appearance and will be outfitting our players with the latest and best uniform technology.

"In retooling our brand for this new era of Detroit Lions football, our priorities were to embrace the team's legacy colors, Honolulu blue and silver, while utilizing the highest performance product available."