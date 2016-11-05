WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions trade for Banks before Minnesota trip

A couple familiar faces in Detroit are helping to ease Banks' transition with the Lions.

"It does make (the transition) a little easier with (Darius) Slay being here," Banks said Wednesday before his first day of practice. "And T.O. (Lions defensive backs coach Tony Oden), who drafted me.

"I'm thankful to be here with Slay and really get to see him go out and compete every day like we did in college."

We'll see how soon and how much he'll be able to contribute on defense in the next couple weeks.

MAKING MOVES IN MINNESOTA

Vikings' offensive coordinator Norv Turner surprised the football world Wednesday morning when he resigned. In a statement released by the team, Turner said it was "in the best interest of the team to step down."

"I was very surprised," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said. "I was very surprised. As far as the impact – a lot of things this year and this season, we're going to get prepared like we always do and move forward."

It's unclear how Turner's resignation will affect the Vikings' offense, especially on a short week after their Monday Night Football matchup with the Bears.