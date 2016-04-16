Week In Review

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions release 2016 schedule, prepare for offseason workouts

Apr 16, 2016 at 12:55 AM

The Lions released their 2016 regular season schedule Thursday evening.

Detroit will open on the road in Indianapolis Week 1 before returning home to face Tennessee Week 2.

The schedule features two nationally-televised games including the annual Thanksgiving Day Game Week 12 (vs. Minnesota) and Monday Night Football Week 16 (at Dallas).

It all culminates in a division battle Week 17 at home vs. the Packers to end the regular season.

For the full 2016 schedule, click here.

O'HARA'S DRAFT PREVIEW
Mike O'Hara kicked off his annual draft preview series Monday. Each installment includes prospect ratings, the Lions' depth chart and draft likelihood, and a draft trend history from the past three years:

OFFSEASON CATCHUP
Tori Petry caught up with several players as they prepare to report for the offseason training program next week. Watch her interviews below:

MEET THE PROSPECTS
Get to know the top prospects entering the 2016 NFL Draft with Tim Twentyman's Meet the Prospects series:

Check back next week for more posts starting with linebacker Reggie Ragland on Monday.

OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS:



