WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions prepare for season opener in Indy

"That's something I'm not worried about," wide receiver Marvin Jones said of finding the end zone. "Just because I know we're going to do it."

Added running back Ameer Abdullah: "(I'm) very confident. I visualize myself making plays and my teammates making plays."

Helping the offense's confidence is quarterback Matthew Stafford, who takes pride in his ironman streak and gameday availability.

"I take a lot of pride in it," Stafford said. "It's something that everybody here wanted to write me off about my first two years, had a lot of fun writing articles on that. It's something that I like. I like being available.

"I put a lot of work in in the offseason. I put a lot of work in during the season. To be available on Sundays is one of the biggest things, if not the biggest thing, in the NFL, especially at the quarterback position."

On the defensive side of the ball, we'll see some changes, including a new starter at strong safety - Tavon Wilson.

"Obviously, I'll be excited to go out there and play and get an opportunity to play," Wilson said Thursday. "I look forward to doing my best."

KEEPING UP WITH THE COLTS

What are the Colts saying as they prepare for Sunday's matchup?

"It's exciting," Colts quarterback Andrew Luck said. "It's exciting to get back going. We're certainly excited for a new season. The great thing in sports is, every season is a new season, no matter what happened in the past. This year is no exception."