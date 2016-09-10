Week In Review

WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions prepare for season opener in Indy

Sep 10, 2016 at 01:00 AM

The wait is finally over. After the Broncos and Panthers officially kicked off the regular season Thursday night, it's time for the rest of the league to follow suit.

Our focus, of course, is on the Detroit Lions and their season opener vs. the Colts in Indianapolis.

The Lions' offense heads into the matchup confident, despite the struggles the first teamers experienced in the preseason.

"That's something I'm not worried about," wide receiver Marvin Jones said of finding the end zone. "Just because I know we're going to do it."

Added running back Ameer Abdullah: "(I'm) very confident. I visualize myself making plays and my teammates making plays."

Helping the offense's confidence is quarterback Matthew Stafford, who takes pride in his ironman streak and gameday availability.

"I take a lot of pride in it," Stafford said. "It's something that everybody here wanted to write me off about my first two years, had a lot of fun writing articles on that. It's something that I like. I like being available.

"I put a lot of work in in the offseason. I put a lot of work in during the season. To be available on Sundays is one of the biggest things, if not the biggest thing, in the NFL, especially at the quarterback position."

On the defensive side of the ball, we'll see some changes, including a new starter at strong safety - Tavon Wilson.

"Obviously, I'll be excited to go out there and play and get an opportunity to play," Wilson said Thursday. "I look forward to doing my best."

KEEPING UP WITH THE COLTS
What are the Colts saying as they prepare for Sunday's matchup?

"It's exciting," Colts quarterback Andrew Luck said. "It's exciting to get back going. We're certainly excited for a new season. The great thing in sports is, every season is a new season, no matter what happened in the past. This year is no exception."

For Mike O'Hara's full scouting report on the Colts, click here.

TRANSACTIONS
After establishing their initial 53-man roster and 10-man practice squad over the weekend, the team continued to make moves throughout the week:

  • 9/6: Lions awarded TE Khari Lee via waivers, place LB Jon Bostic on Reserve/Injured
  • 9/9: Lions sign OL Chase Farris to practice squad, release RB George Winn
  • 9/9: Lions announce contract extensions for P Sam Martin and RB Theo Riddick

INJURY REPORT
The Lions are entering Sunday's matchup in good health. All four players listed on the injury report got up to full participation in Friday's practice and are listed as questionable.

OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS:

