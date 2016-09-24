WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions place Abdullah on IR; Next man up

"You know, you look at the reasons why they happen and sometimes it's a technical issue, sometimes it's over-aggressiveness in some cases," Caldwell said Monday.

"We talk about those, we get them straightened out. You know, did we do the normal things we normally do? Make certain we have officials at practice that point those things out, that throw flags and we go about it the normal way of attacking it, looking at it and see if we can get it straightened away."

As for the drops -- seven total from four different pass catchers -- the players know they can do better.

"As receivers, we believe any ball in our area code we need to catch them despite where it is," receiver Golden Tate said Sunday after catching just two of his nine targets.

"I look back and speak for myself and there were some balls that I just should have flat out caught. I should have caught them. One thing we'll address (Monday). One place I know I can be better."

INJURY REPORT

The Lions will have to make some adjustments as they deal with injuries to their roster. In addition to Abdullah,the Lions will also be without starting defensive end Ziggy Ansah. Ansah was ruled out on this week's injury report.

