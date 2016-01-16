WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions introduce Quinn, retain Caldwell

"I just thought we needed a fresh start," Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford said Monday in a brief session with the media.

"I'm very excited to have him. I'm sure he'll do a great job. I just know I'm hiring a winner."

Quinn comes to the Lions with his own ideas on what this team needs to get to the next level.

"It's not just the draft," he said. "We're going to bring guys in for workouts. Were going to (look at) different leagues. Waiver wire claims.

"Every day during the season and in the offseason the personnel notice comes out. So I'm going to scour that, have our staff scour that and we're going to find better players to help the middle class of this team."

Quinn knows what it takes to be a good scout. His background is entirely in scouting as he worked his way up one of the most successful team ladders in the NFL.