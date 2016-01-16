WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions introduce Quinn, retain Caldwell

The Lions introduced Bob Quinn as their new general manager in a press conference Monday afternoon.
Quinn covered numerous topics in his press conference including why he feels he's the right person for the job.
"Sixteen years of experience at the organization I came from," he said. "I felt I have a really good feel for player acquisition, and I think my leadership and management skills will be able to oversee the entire football operation."
Quinn's hire represents a new approach for a franchise that has previously promoted from within.
"I just thought we needed a fresh start," Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford said Monday in a brief session with the media.
"I'm very excited to have him. I'm sure he'll do a great job. I just know I'm hiring a winner."
Quinn comes to the Lions with his own ideas on what this team needs to get to the next level.
"It's not just the draft," he said. "We're going to bring guys in for workouts. Were going to (look at) different leagues. Waiver wire claims.
"Every day during the season and in the offseason the personnel notice comes out. So I'm going to scour that, have our staff scour that and we're going to find better players to help the middle class of this team."
Quinn knows what it takes to be a good scout. His background is entirely in scouting as he worked his way up one of the most successful team ladders in the NFL.
"If a guy can work hard, acquire good information and not only be able to articulate what they feel about players, but also write it down on paper and on their computer," Quinn said. "That, to me, is what makes a good scout."
Quinn's first change to the Lions scouting department was the hiring of Kyle O'Brien as director of player personnel Friday. Once Quinn has his final staff in place, he'll have a lot of roster decisions to make.
CALDWELL STAYS
One of the first questions Quinn was asked in his introductory press conference was: Will Jim Caldwell remain head coach of the Lions?
Quinn explained he wasn't going to make a determination until he had the chance to sit down with Caldwell.
"I need to get to know Jim," Quinn said. "I met Jim today for 30 seconds. I don't have a great feel just yet. I've heard good things about him from my colleagues around the league, but that takes time. I'm not going to make a snap judgment on anything. That's not how I work."
It appears the two are indeed on the same page as the team announced Friday morning Caldwell will remain the head coach.
"As I stated Monday, I was looking forward to the opportunity to get to know Jim," Quinn said in a statement released by the team. "After spending a significant amount of time together, it is clear that our football philosophies are very similar. Consequently, I am convinced he is the right man to lead our football team moving forward."
"Jim's entire body of work is impressive. Not only did he lead the Lions to the playoffs his first season here, but when you look at how the players responded the second half of last season, under difficult circumstances, it's clear to me that this team believes in him and responds positively to his leadership.
"Our entire focus now is on the offseason and all that it entails."
STAFFORD SPEAKS
Quinn spoke highly of franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford in his introductory press conference.
"He's a good quarterback," he said. "I think he's the quarterback that we want here for the future."
Stafford spoke for the first time since Quinn's hire Tuesday on the Mitch Albom Show on WJR-760.
"I look forward to talking to [Quinn] and meeting him sometime soon," Stafford said on the Albom Show. "He seems to have put a lot of work into studying the personnel, not only in the NFL but the college level. That's going to go a long way. He seems like he's comfortable in his own skin and knows what he wants to do. That's promising.
"I know we'll give him all the support we can and help him out any way we can to make him as successful as possible.
"This is all about winning."
