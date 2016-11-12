Week In Review

WEEK IN REVIEW: All eyes on Stafford as Lions return from bye

Nov 11, 2016 at 10:30 PM

The Lions are finishing up their bye week and will be back to work preparing for the Jacksonville Jaguars soon.

At 5-4, the theme of the first half was comeback victories led by quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford's performance in those late-game situations has put him in the early league MVP conversations. (He was a shoe-in for our midseason team MVP.)

"He has great confidence that he doesn't back down and doesn't shrink away from those moments and the guys that are around him can sense that and I think it gives them a little bit more confidence," head coach Jim Caldwell said.

"He's not afraid to lose, and I think that in itself gives us a bit of an advantage."

Can Stafford and the Lions keep it up for the second half of the season? We'll find out soon enough.

"MIDSEASON" REVIEW
Although the Lions are technically one game past the midway point in their season, the bye week offers a great chance to look back at the past nine games with the following:

OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS:



