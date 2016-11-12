WEEK IN REVIEW: All eyes on Stafford as Lions return from bye

"He has great confidence that he doesn't back down and doesn't shrink away from those moments and the guys that are around him can sense that and I think it gives them a little bit more confidence," head coach Jim Caldwell said.

"He's not afraid to lose, and I think that in itself gives us a bit of an advantage."

Can Stafford and the Lions keep it up for the second half of the season? We'll find out soon enough.

"MIDSEASON" REVIEW

Although the Lions are technically one game past the midway point in their season, the bye week offers a great chance to look back at the past nine games with the following: