Week 6 opponent: What the Packers are saying

Oct 10, 2019 at 04:11 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via conference call. This week it was Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. I also scanned the Green Bay media websites and the Packers website to see what else Packers players and coaches are saying about this week's matchup with the Lions on Monday Night Football.

Here's what they had to say:

1. Asked about Detroit's offense and what has stood out on tape over their first four games, LaFleur talked about Detroit's ability to push the ball down the field and get the ball to their playmakers. He also had a lot of good things to say about the way quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing. LaFleur called Stafford "elite" at the position, and defined an elite quarterback as someone who when he's on your team, you have a chance to win each and every week. He said he obviously feels the same way about his quarterback in Green Bay.

2. LaFleur said Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams' turf toe injury that kept him out of last week's game in Dallas is a "wait and see deal." Adams didn't practice Thursday. Lions head coach Matt Patricia said he's preparing for Adams to play Monday, and will adjust if he doesn't.

3. The Lions have been explosive in the passing game the first month of the season with four different players with at least one 100-yard receiving game and a touchdown. It's something LaFleur and the Green Bay defenders have taken notice of on tape.

"They are a couple plays away from being undefeated," Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan said of the Lions via packers.com. "We know how dangerous they are and we can't take them lightly."

4. Packers safety Adrian Amos has played against Stafford many times with Chicago before joining Green Bay this offseason as a free agent. Amos said the key for the Packers Monday against Stafford is to not let him get comfortable in the pocket. Amos told the Packers' website that Stafford's two best assets are his arm strength and his athleticism.

"He's more athletic than you think," Amos said. "Over the years he's had a lot of scramble first downs and we never like to see those in the back end."

5. LaFleur's offense has really picked up lately as the Packers have scored at least 27 points in each of their last three games. He said the tough task this week playing Detroit's defense is all the different looks the Lions can show defensively with the same or multiple personnel groupings. LaFleur said he's always respected Matt Patricia-led defenses for that trait.

