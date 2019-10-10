Week 6 opponent: What the Packers are saying

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via conference call. This week it was Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. I also scanned the Green Bay media websites and the Packers website to see what else Packers players and coaches are saying about this week's matchup with the Lions on Monday Night Football.

1. Asked about Detroit's offense and what has stood out on tape over their first four games, LaFleur talked about Detroit's ability to push the ball down the field and get the ball to their playmakers. He also had a lot of good things to say about the way quarterback Matthew Stafford is playing. LaFleur called Stafford "elite" at the position, and defined an elite quarterback as someone who when he's on your team, you have a chance to win each and every week. He said he obviously feels the same way about his quarterback in Green Bay.