Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 53: Wayne Blair on new-look Lions defense & his love for coaching

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Detroit Lions defensive quality control coach Wayne Blair. The two discuss Blair's background as a state-championship-winning high school football coach in South Florida, what his day-to-day is like as a quality control coach and what he's seen from the defense during the offseason program. Tim and Wayne also break down Wayne's relationship with Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky and what the coaches have taken away from Cominsky's breakout season in 2022. Check back soon for more Lions coverage ahead of training camp!