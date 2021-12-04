Vikings roundup: Vikings activate Dalvin Tomlinson off Reserve/COVID-19 list

Dec 04, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Hannah Paris

New Media Web Intern

The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) are set to face the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) for the second time this season, this time at Ford Field.

The Lions are coming off another loss on a walk-off field goal and the Vikings are also coming off a Week 12 loss, which has dropped them out of a playoff spot.

The Vikings will be without star running back Dalvin Cook due to a shoulder injury suffered during last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Detroit is still looking for its first victory of the season.

Here are five Vikings headlines to keep an eye on heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. Cousins in Motor City & rejuvenation effort

The Vikings (5-6) are transitioning from a venue in which they've never won (Levi's Stadium) to a place where they've won four in a row (Ford Field) ... READ MORE

2. Vikings tumble after another close loss

Week 12 was not kind to the Vikings, who dropped below .500 and also fell out of a playoff spot ... READ MORE

3. Justin Jefferson named NFC Offensive Player of Month

Justin Jefferson had a November to remember. As a result, the Vikings wide receiver was the named NFC Offensive Player of the Month on Thursday morning ... READ MORE

4. Vikings activate Dalvin Tomlinson off Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Vikings are getting a big boost to their defensive line. Minnesota announced Thursday that it has activated Dalvin Tomlinson off the Reserve/COVID-19 list ... READ MORE

5. Mike Zimmer emphasizing rest before Vikings sprint to playoffs

The Vikings are set to embark on a six-game sprint to try and earn a playoff spot ... READ MORE

