Vikings roundup: Vikings activate Dalvin Tomlinson off Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) are set to face the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) for the second time this season, this time at Ford Field.
The Lions are coming off another loss on a walk-off field goal and the Vikings are also coming off a Week 12 loss, which has dropped them out of a playoff spot.
The Vikings will be without star running back Dalvin Cook due to a shoulder injury suffered during last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Detroit is still looking for its first victory of the season.
