Vikings Roundup: Mullens to start for Vikings in Week 18 at Lions

Here are 5 Vikings storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. O'Connell: Mullens to start for Vikings in Week 18 at Lions

Head coach Kevin O'Connell announces Nick Mullens will start after being benched to start Week 17 but then playing the second half in relief of Jaren Hall … READ MORE

2. Lunchbreak: Vikings trying to return defensive efficiency to midseason success level

Minnesota's defense has had some recent struggles and defensive coordinator Brian Flores is focused on getting his squad back to their best by putting an emphasis on fundamentals before their matchup with Detroit ... READ MORE

3. Mullens: We've got four quarters to be our best ... we're fired up

Nick Mullens talks with the media about reclaiming his role as starting quarterback, his comfort level with the offensive scheme and how the team is embracing the challenge of playing on the road in Detroit ... WATCH

4. Jefferson on difficult and complicated nature of this season, team's future at QB and more

Star receiver Justin Jefferson speaks on the difficult obstacles he and the team have faced this season as well as the team's mentality with the playoffs still within reach ... WATCH

5. Risner on keeping a positive mindset, respect for the Lions and more