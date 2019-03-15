TWENTYMAN: Lions early players in free agency

James was part of a talented skill group in Pittsburgh. He sometimes got overshadowed a bit, but he averaged better than 14.0 yards per reception last season, and he can block on the edge.

Amendola, 33, is coming off a 59-catch, 575-yard season with the Dolphins. According to Next Gen Stats, his average of 3.2 yards of separation from defenders on routes last season ranked in the top 20 of all receivers and is better than any receiver the Lions had on the roster last season, even Golden Tate (3.0).

"I'm in the best condition of my life," Amendola said Monday after signing. "I'm as fast as I've ever been. And I'm as hungry as ever. So I'm ready to play at a high level, and do whatever I can to help this team win."

All four players fit a very specific need for the Lions on either side of the ball, and Quinn can still add to some of those needs in the second tier of free agency and in the draft next month.