Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Chiefs 21-20 in 2023 NFL Kickoff Game

On the first postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle for the 2023 season, Tim Twentyman is joined by PJ Clark to recap the Detroit Lions' 21-20 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. The two break down the entire game, discussing big plays in all three phases and standout performances from the first game of the NFL's 2023 season. They highlight rookie safety Brian Branch in his debut following his game-changing pick-six, Aidan Hutchinson's pressure-filled day against Patrick Mahomes and how pivotal Josh Reynolds was to the team's success offensively. After that, Tim and PJ look toward Week 2's home matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Check back later this week for a full preview of Sunday's game!
