Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 62: Key Matchups for Lions at Packers on Thursday Night Football

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman gets you set for the Detroit Lions' latest trip to Lambeau Field as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Producer PJ Clark joins Tim for news and notes full on injury updates from both teams – including Taylor Decker and David Montgomery for the Lions and Christian Watson for the Packers. After that, Tim and PJ break down five Key Matchups for Lions-Packers – including Penei Sewell vs. Rashan Gary, Aidan Hutchinson vs. David Bahktiari and Brian Branch vs. Jayden Reed. Stay tuned for postgame coverage from Lambeau Field following Thursday's game!