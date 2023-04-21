Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 45: Daniel Jeremiah, Connor Rogers & Kerby Joseph preview NFL Draft

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is back with a loaded show to preview the 2023 NFL Draft. To start, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah calls in to break down all of the options available to the Lions in the first round next week. Tim and Daniel talk through top prospects C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr., Tyree Wilson, Jalen Carter, Bijan Robinson and more, discussing whether these players may fit the Detroit Lions. Next up, Connor Rogers from NBC Sports returns to the podcast to give his take on the latest rumors from around the league and how that impacts the Lions picking sixth and eighteenth overall. Connor then gives his take on whether the Lions should move up in the first round for a player like Will Anderson Jr. and points out some players to watch as the draft moves to Day 2 and Day 3 at the end of next week. Lastly, Lions safety Kerby Joseph joins Tim in-studio to recap his first NFL offseason and break down his Illinois teammates and 2023 NFL Draft prospects Devon Witherspoon, Jartavius Martin, Sydney Brown and Chase Brown. Stay tuned next week for a full recap of all the action surrounding the Lions during the 2023 NFL Draft.