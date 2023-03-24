Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 42: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Glasgow, Moore & Badgley sign with Lions

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by four more of the Lions' signings as the second week of free agency comes to a close. First off, new Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson joins Tim in the studio to discuss what brought him to Detroit, his positional versatility and how being part of last season's Super Bowl loss motivates him moving forward. Next, offensive lineman Graham Glasgow stops by to talk about coming back to the Lions to play alongside Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow and his first impressions of Dan Campbell. Special teams ace C.J. Moore then talks through his reasons for re-signing with Detroit, playing for Dave Fipp and why the Lions are so effective on fake punts. To wrap this episode, kicker Michael Badgley and Tim break down last season's kicking game and how Badgley wants to improve this offseason. Stay tuned for coverage from the 2023 NFL Annual Meetings next week in Phoenix, Arizona!