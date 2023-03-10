Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 40: Lions prepare for offseason at NFL Combine & Ben Solak talks scheme

Mar 10, 2023 at 07:19 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark are back in the Allen Park studio to wrap things up after the position drills at the 2023 NFL Combine. The two discuss Tim's big winners from the week in Indianapolis, including Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Georgia edge Nolan Smith and Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. After notes on Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Tim and PJ turn their attention to free agency ahead of the NFL's tampering window opening on Monday, March 13. They break down free agents that may fit the Lions at positions of need, including cornerback, linebacker and backup quarterback. To end this episode, Tim answers some fan questions submitted through Twitter. Stay tuned for episodes breaking down all the Lions' free agency moves!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Wrapping up the 2023 NFL Combine
  • 1:33: Tim's 10 NFL Combine standouts, including Anthony Richardson, Christian Gonzalez and more
  • 15:32: Who are some free agents that could potentially fit the Detroit Lions?
  • 28:16: Tim answers fan questions on the right guard spot, Jalen Carter and more

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 39: Lions prepare for offseason at NFL Combine & Ben Solak talks scheme

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps media sessions and is joined by Ben Solak at the 2023 NFL Combine.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 38: Aidan Hutchinson, Nate Burleson, Jerry Jacobs & more from Radio Row

On this week's Thursday episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman has more content from Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 37: Ben Johnson on returning to Detroit & his expectations for 2023

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 17: Pro Bowlers St. Brown, Goff and Ragnow in Las Vegas

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie takes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff and Frank Ragnow on the Las Vegas High Roller.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 36: Jamaal Williams, Jared Goff, Michael Brockers & more from Radio Row

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman takes the podcast to Radio Row at Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix, Arizona.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 35: 2023 Senior Bowl special with Ray Agnew, Shaun Dion Hamilton & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is on site in Mobile, Alabama for the 2023 Senior Bowl.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 16: Sherelle Hogan, Pure Heart Foundation founder

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Sherelle Hogan, Pure Heart Foundation founder.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 34: Lions finish 9-8 - 2022 season wrap-up & offseason preview

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark wrap up the 2022 season after the Lions' Week 18 win.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 15: Mike Tirico, NBC Sports & Sunday Night Football

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Mike Tirico, the voice of Sunday Night Football on NBC.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 33: Mike Tirico, Jamaal Williams preview Lions on Sunday Night Football

On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup against the Packers with NBC's Mike Tirico, Packers.com's Mike Spofford, Lions running back Jamaal Williams and Justin Rogers of The Detroit News.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Lions win, defeat Chicago Bears 41-10 | Week 17 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 41-10 Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears.

