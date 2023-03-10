Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 40: Lions prepare for offseason at NFL Combine & Ben Solak talks scheme

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark are back in the Allen Park studio to wrap things up after the position drills at the 2023 NFL Combine. The two discuss Tim's big winners from the week in Indianapolis, including Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Georgia edge Nolan Smith and Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey. After notes on Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Tim and PJ turn their attention to free agency ahead of the NFL's tampering window opening on Monday, March 13. They break down free agents that may fit the Lions at positions of need, including cornerback, linebacker and backup quarterback. To end this episode, Tim answers some fan questions submitted through Twitter. Stay tuned for episodes breaking down all the Lions' free agency moves!