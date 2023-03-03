Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 39: Lions prepare for offseason at NFL Combine & Ben Solak talks scheme

Tim Twentyman is on the road again, this time taking the podcast to Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Combine. In this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, presented by Microsoft, Tim is joined by producer PJ Clark as the two discuss the key takeaways from Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell meeting with the media on Wednesday afternoon. The two break down Campbell's process for interviewing prospects, Holmes' take on the backup quarterback position and the latest on the Lions' running back situation before chatting about what the Lions' goals are heading into free agency in a few weeks. After that, The Ringer's Ben Solak stops by to use his "Play Sheet" expertise to shine some light on what Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn ran schematically in 2022 and what both the offense and defense may evolve into next season.