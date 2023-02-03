Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 35: 2023 Senior Bowl special with Ray Agnew, Shaun Dion Hamilton & more

Tim Twentyman has taken the show on the road, bringing the first 2023 offseason episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft to Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl. First, former Lions linebacker and current defensive assistant coach Shaun Dion Hamilton joins Tim to talk about his experience as a player at the Senior Bowl and his new role for this week as defensive backs coach for the American roster. Next up, Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew joins the show to discuss the team's plans for the offseason, how important the Senior Bowl is for the front office and what the personnel department is expecting from the 2022 rookies moving forward. After that, Connor Rogers from PFF and NBC Sports returns to the podcast to break down the best players from this Senior Bowl class and talk through cornerbacks such as Illinois' Devon Witherspoon, Oregon's Christian Gonzalez and Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. To finish up, Tim is joined by producer PJ Clark to talk through their ten standouts from the week and preview some exciting upcoming content for the show.