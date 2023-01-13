Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 34: Lions finish 9-8 - 2022 season wrap-up & offseason preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark wrap up the 2022 season as the Detroit Lions defeated the Green Bay Packers in Week 18 to end the year with a 9-8 record. With the Seahawks defeating the Rams, the Lions' season ended there, but the win knocked the Packers out of the playoffs and gave Detroit a winning year-end record for the first time since 2017. The two discuss the Week 18 win before diving into key takeaways from Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes' season-end press conferences earlier this week. Tim and PJ talk through the performances of Detroit's 2022 rookie class, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson interviewing for head coaching jobs and Jared Goff setting himself up to be the Lions' quarterback for years into the future. They wrap things up with a bit of an offseason preview, detailing which positions and players could target with draft picks and cap space in Brad Holmes' third player-acquisition cycle.