Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 21: Where do the Lions stand heading into the bye?

Oct 14, 2022 at 07:20 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Detroit Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers to discuss the state of the Lions as the team heads into their Week 6 bye. The two break down the 1-4 start to the season and recap last week's game against the Patriots before diving into the positives and negatives from all three phases so far. To wrap things up, Tim and Dannie give you their final takeaways from the first five games of the 2022 season.

Highlights include:

  • 0:20: Fallout from the Week 5 loss to the Patriots
  • 5:43: What positives can be found from five games of offense?
  • 10:03: How can Detroit's offense improve moving forward?
  • 14:11: Which players have impressed on the defensive side of the ball?
  • 20:44: What's the path to more takeaways for the Lions defense?
  • 24:45: Breaking down special teams and the kicking situation
  • 30:35: Final takeaways from the first five games

Related Content

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 6: Dannie Rogers answers fan questions

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down to answer fan questions.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots 2022 Week 5 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Josh Reynolds talks top-ranked Lions offense heading into Week 5

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by wide receiver Josh Reynolds and ESPN's Mike Reiss.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 5: Mojo in the Morning

On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Mojo in the Morning, local radio host.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks 2022 Week 4 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Josh Woods & Michael-Shawn Dugar preview Lions vs. Seahawks Week 4

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Week 4 with linebacker Josh Woods and The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 4: Kyndra Decker, chef and wife to Taylor Decker

On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Kyndra Decker, chef and wife to Taylor Decker.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 2022 Week 3 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Michael Brockers & Demetrius Taylor talk Lions' first road game

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Week 3 with Michael Brockers, Demetrius Taylor and the Minneapolis Star Tribune's Mark Craig

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 3: Jeff Chadiha, NFL Columnist

On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Jeff Chadiha, NFL Columnist.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders 2022 Week 2 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 36-27 Week 2 win against the Washington Commanders.

Advertising