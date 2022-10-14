Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 21: Where do the Lions stand heading into the bye?

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Detroit Lions team reporter Dannie Rogers to discuss the state of the Lions as the team heads into their Week 6 bye. The two break down the 1-4 start to the season and recap last week's game against the Patriots before diving into the positives and negatives from all three phases so far. To wrap things up, Tim and Dannie give you their final takeaways from the first five games of the 2022 season.