Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 1: Lions safety DeShon Elliott breaks down the 2022 schedule

In the debut episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, DetroitLions.com Senior Writer Tim Twentyman takes a look at the newly released 2022 schedule for the Detroit Lions. Tim goes through the schedule and details the most important games for Detroit as they look to improve on their 3-13-1 mark from 2021. Lions safety DeShon Elliott joins the show to give a player perspective on the season and how the consistency of 1:00 kick-offs can help the team's mentality. Lastly, Tim gives a quick preview of this weekend's rookie mini-camp, with more to come next week!