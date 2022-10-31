Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins 2022 Week 8 postgame breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. The two discuss the Lions' first-half performance, strong games by the Dolphins' wide receivers and how penalties disrupted the Lions offense. After notes on Jared Goff and D'Andre Swift's health, Tim and PJ look ahead to next week's home matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.