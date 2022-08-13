Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons 2022 Preseason Week 1 Postgame Breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 27-23 preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The two discuss the standout performances of Devin Funchess and Tom Kennedy, how the Lions' first-team offense looked in limited action and look ahead to next week's joint practices and game against the Indianapolis Colts. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.