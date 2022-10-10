Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots 2022 Week 5 postgame breakdown

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5. The two discuss the Lions' aggressiveness on fourth down, the personnel changes on the defense and how Detroit's kicking situation impacted Sunday's game. After notes on the offensive line and the receiving game of Craig Reynolds, Tim and PJ look ahead to the bye week and what the Lions may do with their week to come back better in Week 7. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.