TWENTYMAN: How salary cap could affect Lions' free agency plans

Holmes said Disner has made that process as seamless as possible.

"A lot of credit goes to Mike Disner with the cap situation," Holmes said.

Not only are the Lions determining how the cap might affect the future of some of their own players, but they're also projecting what free agency across the league might look like.

Could we see a number of players choose to take shorter-term deals this free agent cycle in hopes of cashing in more when the cap rises, which it's expected to do once we get past the pandemic and revenues return to higher levels?

"You just kind of weigh all those different scenarios and you're trying to come up with what makes the most sense," Holmes said. "Obviously, we're trying to look for what makes the most sense from a team standpoint or what makes the most sense for the Lions.

"But at the same time, you're trying to predict where that player's at ... and what his agent is really thinking because he gets a lot of guidance from that standpoint. When you really delve into those discussions, you have some surprises.

"It might be the opposite of what we were thinking. It's an ongoing thing that I think at this stage, that some players will look for shorter deals because maybe that will set them up for something a little further down the line. We've had a lot of surprises already to this point, so I would expect even more surprises there."