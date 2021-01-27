TWENTYMAN: 5 things to know about special teams coordinator Dave Fipp

2. Special teams success

Since his arrival in Philadelphia in 2013, Fipp's special teams units rank second in the NFL in special teams touchdowns (12 – four kickoff return touchdowns, four punt return touchdowns and four blocked punts returned for touchdowns) and total blocks (18 – seven blocked kicks and 11 blocked punts). Additionally, the Eagles have committed the fifth fewest special teams penalties (94) in that span.

In his second year with the Eagles, Fipp's unit was recognized by Rick Gosselin's annual rankings as the top special teams unit in the league.

The 2014 Eagles special teams unit accounted for a franchise-best and NFL-leading seven touchdowns (three blocked punt returns, two kickoff returns and two punt returns) and a league-best six blocked kicks.

Fipp's units were top five in Gosselin's ranking in 2015 and the top unit in 2016.

Fipp won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2017.

3. Player development