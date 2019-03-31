TWENTYMAN: 4 pro days to watch this week

4. Boise State, April 2, 12:30 p.m.
Who to watch: Quarterback Brett Rypien, the nephew of Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien, doesn't have ideal size or arm strength like some of the other quarterbacks in this class, but some of the intangibles with him are terrific. He was the Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 after setting conference records for career passing yards (13,581) and completions (1,036). He completed 67.3 percent of his passes this past season for 3,705 yards and 30 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
Also keep an eye on: Running back Alexander Mattison.
3. Washington State, April 3, 1 p.m.
Who to watch: Tackle Andre Dillard is a four-year starter at Washington State and had a very nice Combine workout. His biggest hurdle will be proving to NFL teams he can be technically sound with some of the things they'll ask him to do at tackle that he wasn't asked to do in Washington State's unique pass-heavy scheme.
Also keep an eye on: Quarterback Gardner Minshew and running back James Williams.
2. Stanford, April 4, noon
Who to watch: Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside didn't test at the Combine, opting to wait until his pro day. He has good size at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, but how fast is he? That's the big question with him, and it could decide if he's a late first-round pick or a Day 2 guy. He caught 63 passes for 1,059 yards and ranked in the top five nationally with 14 touchdowns this past season. His 40-yard dash time will be an important part of the evaluation process with him.
Also keep an eye on: Running back Bryce Love, tight end Kaden Smith, punter Jake Bailey, guard Nate Herbig, cornerback Alijah Holder and linebacker Bobby Okereke.
1. Washington, April 1, 2 p.m.
Who to watch: Cornerback Byron Murphy lacks some of the height, weight and speed numbers teams like at the position, but he has a natural feel for the position with plus instincts and production. He's considered among the top cornerbacks available in this draft class. He ran a 4.55 second 40-yard dash at the Combine. If he can get that under 4.5 at his pro day, it will go a long way to securing him a spot as a first-round pick.
Also keep an eye on: Quarterback Jake Browning, linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven, defensive tackle Greg Gaines, running back Myles Gaskin, tackle Kaleb McGary, cornerback Jordan Miller, safety Taylor Rapp and tight end Drew Sample.