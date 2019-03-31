TWENTYMAN: 4 pro days to watch this week

2. Stanford, April 4, noon

Who to watch: Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside didn't test at the Combine, opting to wait until his pro day. He has good size at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, but how fast is he? That's the big question with him, and it could decide if he's a late first-round pick or a Day 2 guy. He caught 63 passes for 1,059 yards and ranked in the top five nationally with 14 touchdowns this past season. His 40-yard dash time will be an important part of the evaluation process with him.

Also keep an eye on: Running back Bryce Love, tight end Kaden Smith, punter Jake Bailey, guard Nate Herbig, cornerback Alijah Holder and linebacker Bobby Okereke.

1. Washington, April 1, 2 p.m.

Who to watch: Cornerback Byron Murphy lacks some of the height, weight and speed numbers teams like at the position, but he has a natural feel for the position with plus instincts and production. He's considered among the top cornerbacks available in this draft class. He ran a 4.55 second 40-yard dash at the Combine. If he can get that under 4.5 at his pro day, it will go a long way to securing him a spot as a first-round pick.