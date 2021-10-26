Tom Marchese named High School Coach of the Week

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Tom Marchese, of Vicksburg High School, the week nine recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Coach Marchese's Bulldogs went on to win their week nine matchup against Otsego, 49-14, to finish second in the Wolverine Conference with a regular season record of 8-1. Vicksburg is currently ranked No. 6 in Division 4. On Friday, October 29th, Vicksburg hosts Wolverine Conference rival Three Rivers for the second time this season in the pre-district round of the MHSAA Football playoffs.
Marchese is in his 14th season as head coach at Vicksburg where he has compiled a 73-61 overall record. Prior to Marchese's arrival at Vicksburg in 2008, the Bulldogs made the playoffs just twice in school history. Under Marchese, the Bulldogs are making their ninth playoff appearance in 14 seasons.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Tom Marchese to talk about trophy games at the high school level – and the battle for "The Bone" between rival, Three Rivers. Coach Marchese was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2021 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2021 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 25th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $467,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.