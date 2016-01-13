The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: The 10 most pressing issues for Lions GM Quinn

Jan 13, 2016 at 02:01 AM

The 10 most pressing issues for Lions GM Quinn Josh Katzenstein - The Detroit News
January 13, 2016

Column: Don't write off Jim Caldwell just yet Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com
January 13, 2016

New Lions GM Quinn could shake up scouting department Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press
January 12, 2016

New GM Quinn faces tough calls on aging Lions Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press
January 12, 2016

Albom: Only time will tell if new Mighty Quinn will work Mitch Albom - Detroit Free Press
January 12, 2016

Quinn's draft to 'mesh' best player available with need Josh Katzenstein - The Detroit News
January 12, 2016

Stafford likes what he sees in new Lions GM Josh Katzenstein - The Detroit News
January 12, 2016

Lions' Quinn says character counts in building team Josh Katzenstein - The Detroit News
January 12, 2016

Detroit Lions will use analytics, but traditional scouting will still rule under Bob Quin Justin Rogers - Mlive.com
January 12, 2016

Bob Quinn: The Lions' biggest weakness is ... Kyle Meinke - Mlive.com
January 12, 2016

This isn't the first time Lions coach Caldwell waited to learn his fate Michael Rothstein - ESPN
January 12, 2016

Detroit Lions — Five things to know about Bob Quinn and his philosophies Paula Pasche - The Oakland Press
January 12, 2016

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will judge Caldwell on his body of work Paula Pasche - The Oakland Press
January 12, 2016

Pat Caputo - Bob Quinn will only be as effective as Fords let him be Pat Caputo - The Oakland Press
January 12, 2016

