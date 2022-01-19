The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Taylor Decker's return sparked the Detroit Lions' offensive improvement

Jan 19, 2022 at 10:09 AM

I owe Matthew Stafford an apology after ex-Detroit Lions QB finally won a playoff game (Subscription Required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 19, 2022

Wojo: Love Stafford or blame him, Lions fans can't turn away from him (Subscription Required)

Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

January 19, 2022

Lions mock draft reaction: Aidan Hutchinson, Chris Olave and what to consider with Detroit's first three picks (Subscription Required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

January 19, 2022

Lions mailbag: Catching up on compensatory picks, fortifying run defense

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 18, 2022

Taylor Decker's return sparked the Detroit Lions' offensive improvement

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 18, 2022

Detroit Lions sign TE Jordan Thomas to a reserve/futures contract

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 18, 2022

Breaking down the Detroit Lions' Senior Bowl roster on offense

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 18, 2022

