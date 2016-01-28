The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Quin, Lions secondary donate water bottles to help Flint

Jan 28, 2016 at 01:40 AM

New GM's meetings with Caldwell secured coach's return Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
January 28, 2016

Bob Quinn won't meddle with coaching decisions, has high expectations for player development Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
January 28, 2016

Detroit Lions look to change one neighborhood at a time Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
January 28, 2016

Lions may hire Dolphins VP to help run salary cap Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 27, 2016

Lions' Quinn explains why he kept Caldwell as coach Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 27, 2016

Lions GM Quinn still hasn't spoken with Johnson Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 27, 2016

Lions retaining college scouting director Newmark Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
January 27, 2016

Lions' Quinn: 'I have a to-do list that's a mile long' Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
January 27, 2016

Lions' Quinn hasn't talked to Johnson about future Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
January 27, 2016

Lions' Quinn still evaluating personnel department Josh Katzenstein – The Detroit News
January 27, 2016

Jacksonville Jaguars GM: Bob Quinn likely won't be able to fully implement system until after draft Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
January 27, 2016

Bob Quinn provides clarity on Detroit Lions' front office structure; evaluations ongoing Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
January 27, 2016

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn still hasn't talked to Johnson, but will before free agency Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
January 27, 2016

Western Michigan OT Willie Beavers: 'It would be awesome' to be drafted by Detroit Lions Justin Rogers – Mlive.com
January 27, 2016

Lions GM Bob Quinn gives idea of his front office structure Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
January 27, 2016

Quin, Lions secondary donate water bottles to help Flint Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
January 27, 2016

Lions' Copeland made most of self-imposed last shot in 2015 Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
January 27, 2016

Detroit Lions notes: Johnson's future unclear; Ansah honored Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
January 27, 2016

