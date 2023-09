THE DAILY DRIVE: Prater: 'I was so mad, I could have kicked it from midfield'

Sharp: No Calvin Johnson? Detroit Lions lean on RBs Riddick, Abdullah Drew Sharp – Detroit Free Press

September 12, 2016

Seidel: Lions RB Riddick returns from injury, comes up big Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

September 12, 2016

Detroit Lions report card: Colts ‘D’ soft, but Lions deserve ‘A’ Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

September 12, 2016

Notes: At the end, Detroit Lions had enough time-outs left Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

September 12, 2016

Seidel: Stafford tells Lions linemen 'we'll win this game' Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

September 12, 2016

Lions' late drive sets up Prater's 43-yard FG to stun Colts, 39-35 Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

September 12, 2016

Three Lions questions with Seidel: Most encouraging part is it’s a win Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

September 12, 2016

Wojo: Stafford's savvy spares Lions from opening flop Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News

September 12, 2016

High drama: Prater's 43-yard FG saves Lions Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

September 12, 2016

Lions grades: Stafford was maestro in the clutch James Hawkins – The Detroit News

September 12, 2016

Snap observations: Ebron, Levy shoulder big loads vs. Colts Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

September 12, 2016

Four downs: Lions' run game off to promising start Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

September 12, 2016

Lions' Levy encouraged by return despite 'dumb' taunting play Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

September 12, 2016

Stafford keeps cool, parties on for Lions Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

September 12, 2016

Lions' victory defies the past, with an assist from Colts' timeout misuse David Mayo – Mlive.com

September 12, 2016

Lions' Stafford thrives again in game-winning situation Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

September 12, 2016

Lions' Levy discusses pot, NFL health care, more in first Q and A DeAndre Levy – Special to the Detroit Free Press

September 11, 2016

Stock watch: 3 Lions who helped, hurt themselves vs. Colts Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

September 11, 2016

Detroit Lions' Prater: ‘Could have kicked it from midfield’ Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

September 11, 2016

Lions next foe: Titans cough one up to Vikings Detroit Free Press

September 11, 2016

Albom: Last of big 3, Stafford labors on for Detroit Lions Mitch Albom – Detroit Free Press

September 11, 2016

Tate, Ebron will play for Detroit Lions, Zenner out Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

September 11, 2016

Lions' Stafford, Colts' Luck viewed differently despite similar output Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

September 11, 2016

Lions' Riddick proves he's worth the bucks Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

September 11, 2016

Lions' Hyder has sack-tastic day vs. Colts Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

September 11, 2016

Taunting penalty mars Levy's long-awaited return Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

September 11, 2016

Lions-Colts observations: Biggest plus out of this one is Detroit's running game Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

September 11, 2016

Jim Caldwell explains why Lions saved their timeouts during drive that put Colts ahead Brendan Savage – Mlive.com

September 11, 2016

Lions postgame: Stafford throws for 340 yards, three TDs, no interceptions Brendan Savage – Mlive.com

September 11, 2016

Prater goes from goat to hero in wild Lions win Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

September 11, 2016

Halftime analysis: The Lions are clubbing the Colts early Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

September 11, 2016

Washington in, Zenner out for Lions Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

September 11, 2016

Beat writer breakdown: Colts secondary 'a mess' heading into Lions game Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

September 11, 2016

Lions Q&A: Jones is learning Spanish, can't stop watching cartoons Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

September 11, 2016

Lions show off diverse offense highlighted by Riddick, Abdullah Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

September 11, 2016

Some Lions players wear special gloves to remember 9/11 attacks Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

September 11, 2016

Prater is Mr. Clutch once again Mark Simon – ESPN.com

September 11, 2016

Prater gets redemption with late field in 39-35 win at Indy ESPN.com

September 11, 2016

Lions RB Riddick returns, scores after being evaluated for concussion Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

September 11, 2016

Lions CB Slay grants request, gives kid his used warm-up gloves Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com

September 11, 2016

Detroit Lions — Five things learned from win over Colts in opener Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

September 11, 2016

Detroit Lions at Colts: Rookie Washington in with Zenner out; Ebron also active Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

September 11, 2016

Lions get off to fast start with rare victory over Colts Michael Marot – Associated Press

September 11, 2016

Luck looks impressive in 1st game back despite loss to Lions Michael Marot – Associated Press

September 11, 2016

Prater gets redemption with late field in 39-35 win at Indy Michael Marot – Associated Press

September 11, 2016

Stafford outduels Luck in Lions' late win over Colts Jeremy Bergman – NFL.com

September 11, 2016

Detroit Lions DT Walker (calf) added to injury report Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

September 10, 2016

Colts' Robert Mathis is an early challenge for Lions' Decker Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

September 10, 2016

Detroit Lions release LB Josh Bynes from injured reserve Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

September 10, 2016

Detroit Lions offering expedited entry to Ford Field for $50 Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

September 10, 2016

Jim Bob Cooter doesn't want Detroit Lions to have a No. 1 receiver Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

September 10, 2016

Lions cut LB Josh Bynes from injured reserve Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com

September 10, 2016

Detroit Lions — Five things to watch in opener at Colts Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

September 10, 2016

Column: Lions success rests on shoulders of Stafford and the offensive line Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press

September 10, 2016

Week 2 Opponent Clips - Titans

Defensive TDs too much for Titans to overcome David Boclair – Nashville Post

September 12, 2016

Marcus Mariota's shaky 2016 debut doesn't change Titans' confidence in him Paul Kuharsky – ESPN.com

September 12, 2016

DeMarco Murray Takes Flight, Not Pleased Overall Jim Wyatt – Titansonline.com

September 11, 2016

Titans Fail to finish in Season-Opening Loss to Vikings Jim Wyatt – Titansonline.com

September 11, 2016

Marcus Mariota Blames Himself for Costly Turnovers Jim Wyatt – Titansonline.com

September 11, 2016

Marcus Mariota, Titans let it slip away fast Joe Rexrode – The Tennessean

September 11, 2016

Titans vs. Vikings: Thumbs up, thumbs down John Glennon – The Tennessean

September 11, 2016

How Vikings beat Titans 25-16 Adam Vingan – The Tennessean

September 11, 2016

How Marcus Mariota, DeMarco Murray, Derrick Henry, others fared vs. Vikings David Ammenheuser – The Tennessean

September 11, 2016

How the Titans failed to finish off the Vikings John Glennon – The Tennessean

September 11, 2016

Vikings beat Titans 25-16, must decide who starts at QB next Teresa Walker – Associated Press

September 11, 2016

Minnesota sticking with Walsh after more misses Teresa Walker – Associated Press

September 11, 2016

Vikings score 2 TDs off turnovers in beating Titans 25-16 Teresa Walker – Associated Press

September 11, 2016

Second-half implosion by Titans' Marcus Mariota, DeMarco Murray ruins opening day Paul Kuharsky – ESPN.com

September 11, 2016

Vikings kicker Blair Walsh rekindles bad memories in first half Ben Goessling – ESPN.com

September 11, 2016