THE DAILY DRIVE: Mel Kiper thinks Detroit Lions will become first team in almost 50 years to draft 2 DBs in first round

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 13, 2022
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
April 13, 2022
Justin Rogers – Detroit News
April 13, 2022
Justin Rogers – Detroit News
April 13, 2022
Tony Paul – Detroit News
April 13, 2022
Detroit Lions reportedly sign ex-Ravens safety DeShon Elliott to 1-year deal (subscription required)
Benjamin Raven – MLive
April 13, 2022
Mel Kiper thinks Detroit Lions will become first team in almost 50 years to draft 2 DBs in first round
Kyle Meinke – MLive
April 13, 2022
Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket
April 13, 2022
Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket
April 13, 2022
Grant Gordon – NFL.com
April 13, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
April 13, 2022
Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
April 13, 2022
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
April 13, 2022
Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit
April 13, 2022
Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network
April 13, 2022