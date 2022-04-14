THE DAILY DRIVE: Mel Kiper thinks Detroit Lions will become first team in almost 50 years to draft 2 DBs in first round

Apr 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM

Detroit Lions reportedly signing Ravens safety DeShon Elliott to one-year deal

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 13, 2022

A CB at No. 2? ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Detroit Lions 'Saucing' up first round

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

April 13, 2022

Lions signing former Ravens safety DeShon Elliott

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 13, 2022

Kiper's latest mock has Lions focusing on defense, grabbing corner at No. 2

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

April 13, 2022

Roger Goodell headlines Thursday festival at Campus Martius celebrating 2024 NFL Draft

Tony Paul – Detroit News

April 13, 2022

Detroit Lions reportedly sign ex-Ravens safety DeShon Elliott to 1-year deal (subscription required)

Benjamin Raven – MLive

April 13, 2022

Mel Kiper thinks Detroit Lions will become first team in almost 50 years to draft 2 DBs in first round

Kyle Meinke – MLive

April 13, 2022

Lions sign former Ravens safety DeShon Elliott

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 13, 2022

Cornerback to Lions at No. 2? Mel Kiper thinks so

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

April 13, 2022

Former Ravens safety DeShon Elliott signing one-year deal with Lions

Grant Gordon – NFL.com

April 13, 2022

2022 NFL dueling mock drafts: Can the Detroit Lions still hit their needs if they draft QB first?

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 13, 2022

Lions sign free agent safety DeShon Elliott to 1-year deal

Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

April 13, 2022

Why Pride of Detroit thinks Kayvon Thibodeaux is the best fit at No. 2 for the Detroit Lions

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

April 13, 2022

Mel Kiper 2022 NFL mock draft: Could the Detroit Lions take Sauce Gardner at 2?

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

April 13, 2022

Report: Lions sign S DeShon Elliott

Kory Woods – Woodward Sports Network

April 13, 2022

Lions take part in event to celebrate 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

The Detroit Lions took part in a community celebration downtown Thursday to commemorate the awarding of the 2024 NFL Draft to Detroit.

news

Lions Legends share their thoughts on Detroit hosting 2024 Draft

Mike O'Hara caught up with Lions Legends Lomas Brown & Jason Hanson to get their thoughts on Detroit hosting the 2024 Draft.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent S DeShon Elliott

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent S DeShon Elliott.

news

2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 linebackers that could interest the Lions

Mike O'Hara takes a look at 5 linebacker prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions.

