THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions 'lay the foundation' in first season under Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell

Jan 12, 2022 at 09:34 AM

For Brad Holmes, 2021 struggles foundational to Detroit Lions' future: 'We stuck with our plan' (Subscription Required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 12, 2022

Please, Detroit Lions, don't pick an offensive lineman No. 2 overall in the NFL draft (Subscription Required)

Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press

January 12, 2022

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes had fine debut. Now he must go from playing checkers to chess (Subscription Required)

Jeff Seidel – Detroit Free Press

January 12, 2022

Lions' Brad Holmes still high on Levi Onwuzurike, Derrick Barnes after rookie struggles

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 12, 2022

Detroit Lions' Brad Holmes OK with Dan Campbell calling plays, non-committal on Trey Flowers

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 11, 2022

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes: 'I hope there's a difference maker' at No. 2 NFL draft pick

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 11, 2022

Coaching Senior Bowl all-star game gives Detroit Lions leg up in NFL draft process

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 11, 2022

Amani Oruwariye: 'Time for the world to really see' what Lions CB Jeff Okudah can do

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

January 11, 2022

Detroit Lions agree to coach at 2022 Senior Bowl

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 11, 2022

Lions 'lay the foundation' in first season under Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell (Subscription Required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 11, 2022

Lions GM hopes to retain Tracy Walker, Charles Harris; defers comment on Flowers' future

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 11, 2022

Lions' Holmes looking to go two-for-two landing difference-makers at the top of the draft

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

January 11, 2022

NFL free agency: GM Brad Holmes says Tracy Walker, Charles Harris are fits for Lions

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 11, 2022

Brad Holmes calls trench play, running backs strengths for the Detroit Lions after Year 1

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 11, 2022

2022 NFL draft: Lions GM Brad Holmes eyes difference-maker with No. 2 pick, savors Senior Bowl

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 11, 2022

Lions GM Brad Holmes raves about player development in Year 1: 'I believe we did lay the foundation'

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 11, 2022

Lions GM Brad Holmes not talking Trey Flowers' future while calling him 'the ultimate glue guy'

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 11, 2022

The Lions have some huge decisions to make at QB, but Jared Goff's ascent helps buy them some time

Kyle Meinke – MLive

January 11, 2022

Detroit Lions coaching staff selected for the 2022 Senior Bowl

Benjamin Raven – MLive

January 11, 2022

Detroit Lions, New York Jets picked as Senior Bowl coaching staffs

Staff – ESPN

January 11, 2022

Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell stuck to their plan for the Lions. Now comes the really hard part (Subscription Required)

Nick Baumgardner – The Athletic

January 11, 2022

Lions' 2022 opponents are set, and door is open for Detroit

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 11, 2022

Brad Holmes says Lions entering 'player acquisition phase' of rebuild

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket

January 11, 2022

Detroit Lions release 6 players from practice squad

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit

January 11, 2022

Lions GM Brad Holmes: Foundation has been laid, but 3 wins 'never will be' good enough

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 11, 2022

Jared Goff explains how he grew as a leader—and as a person—in 2021

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 11, 2022

Detroit Lions to coach 2022 Senior Bowl

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

January 11, 2022

