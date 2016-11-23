The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: How to explain Prater's clutch kicking? Nothing really fazes him

Nov 23, 2016 at 02:00 AM

Staff picks: Detroit Lions will cook Vikings to claim NFC North lead Detroit Free Press Staff
November 23, 2016

Calvin Johnson finishes third on 'Dancing with the Stars' Julie Hinds – Detroit Free Press Pop Culture Critic
November 23, 2016

Lions vs. Vikings preview: First-place showdown James Hawkins – The Detroit News
November 23, 2016

Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Vikings The Detroit News
November 23, 2016

Can the Lions sweep the Vikings to take control of the NFC North? Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
November 23, 2016

How to explain Prater's clutch kicking? Nothing really fazes him Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
November 23, 2016

Minus Megatron, the Lions Are Relying on Each Other Robert Klemko – MMQB.si.com
November 22, 2016

What's next in the bag of tricks for the Detroit Lions' offense? Carlos Monarrez – Detroit Free Press
November 22, 2016

Why the Minnesota Vikings' offense is on the rebound as Lions await Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
November 22, 2016

Levy's return to Detroit Lions might wait another week Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
November 22, 2016

Detroit Lions' Pettigrew practices for first time since 2015 Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
November 22, 2016

Penn State alums condemn Levy's comments about Joe Paterno Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
November 22, 2016

Decker, Glasgow build a bond on Lions offensive line Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
November 22, 2016

Lions' special teams key in close victories Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
November 22, 2016

Calvin Johnson finishes third in 'Dancing' finale Stephanie Steinberg – The Detroit News
November 22, 2016

Lions TE Pettigrew returns to practice Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
November 22, 2016

Fuller cut by Lions, no corresponding move announced Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
November 22, 2016

Lions TE Pettigrew finally returns to practice Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
November 22, 2016

NFL Power Rankings roundup: Lions move up again; Cowboys still No. 1 Brendan Savage – Mlive.com
November 22, 2016

First look: Vikings averaging fewest yards in NFL Brendan Savage – Mlive.com
November 22, 2016

This is Wally Triplett: A Lions legend hidden in plain sight Scott DeCamp – Mlive.com
November 22, 2016

Lions face Vikings with playoff implications on line Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com
November 22, 2016

Calvin Johnson finishes third on 'Dancing with the Stars' Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
November 22, 2016

Everything 'went well' for Lions RB Abdullah's foot at checkup with doctors Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
November 22, 2016

Ex-Penn State players upset over Levy's comments about Joe Paterno Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
November 22, 2016

Lions TE Pettigrew returning to practice as he tries to come back from PUP Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
November 22, 2016

The 'delicate balance' of preparing on a short week could help Lions Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
November 22, 2016

Detroit Lions — Ten of the most memorable games played on Thanksgiving Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
November 22, 2016

Detroit Lions notes: Pettigrew returns to practice; Levy remains limited Paula Pasche – The Oakland Press
November 22, 2016

Quin Dismisses Just-Another-Game Talk Ahead Of Thanksgiving Clash With Vikings Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit
November 22, 2016

Matt Millen Recalls "Solid" Defense, Capable Receivers On 0-16 Lions Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit
November 22, 2016

Pettigrew Returns To Practice Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit
November 22, 2016

Mike Zimmer Says Vikings Will Steal Some Plays From Lions Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit
November 22, 2016

How to watch, stream Vikings-Lions on Thanksgiving on CBS: Time, channel, odds, picks John Breech – CBSSports.com
November 22, 2016

Week 12 Opponent Clips - Vikings

Adopt and adapt: Joe Berger's family grew along with his Vikings success Matt Vensel – Star Tribune
November 23, 2016

Vikings' Greenway on baby alert heading to Detroit Andrew Krammer – Star Tribune
November 23, 2016

Week 12 scouting report: Vikings at Detroit Andrew Krammer – Star Tribune
November 23, 2016

Rhodes leads the NFL in one stingy stat, Bradford eyeing select company, other Vikings stats that stand out Matt Vensel – Star Tribune
November 23, 2016

Vikings' 'almost perfect' coverage set up Xavier Rhodes' 100-yard INT return Ben Goessling – ESPN
November 23, 2016

Thanksgiving matchup with Lions pivotal to Vikings' NFC North title hopes Ben Goessling – ESPN
November 23, 2016

Vikings Motivated Vs. Lions Amidst Short Week Eric Smith – Vikings.com
November 22, 2016

Sam Bradford: Vikings Gaining Familiarity with Shurmur Eric Smith – Vikings.com
November 22, 2016

Vikings Offensive Line Aims to Build Continuity Eric Smith – Vikings.com
November 22, 2016

5 Vikings-Lions Storylines to Watch on Thursday Mike Wobschall – Vikings.com
November 22, 2016

Game Preview: Vikings at Lions Vikings PR – Vikings.com
November 22, 2016

Rhodes, Hunter Receive Top PFF Marks From Sunday Eric Smith – Vikings.com
November 22, 2016

NFL Power Rankings: Vikings Move Back Up Chris Corso – Vikings.com
November 22, 2016

As Greenway family awaits fourth child, Vikings linebacker could miss Thursday's game Andrew Krammer – Star Tribune
November 22, 2016

Stefon Diggs and three of four starting defensive backs not practicing for Vikings Mark Craig – Star Tribune
November 22, 2016

On day of NFL-record 12 missed extra points, Kai Forbath says 'operation was good' on Vikings' miss Andrew Krammer – Star Tribune
November 22, 2016

Rekindled Vikings defense ready to gobble up Lions Andrew Krammer – Star Tribune
November 22, 2016

Jeff Locke's bounce-back season reaches new peak in Vikings' win vs. Cardinals [Film Room] Andrew Krammer – Star Tribune
November 22, 2016

Fran Tarkenton: Ending skid was hardest part for Vikings Fran Tarkenton – Pioneer Press
November 22, 2016

Vikings having some success with Wildcat formation Chris Tomasson – Pioneer Press
November 22, 2016

Vikings linemen upset about Patrick Peterson's hit on Sam Bradford Chris Tomasson – Pioneer Press
November 22, 2016

Vikings' new kicker Kai Forbath unconcerned about blocked extra point Chris Tomasson – Pioneer Press
November 22, 2016

Lions' Tate: Flip against Vikings was a bad idea Chris Tomasson – Pioneer Press
November 22, 2016

Game or child's birth? No-brainer for Vikings LB Chad Greenway Chris Tomasson – Pioneer Press
November 22, 2016

Vikings: Four defensive backs miss practice Tuesday Chris Tomasson – Pioneer Press
November 22, 2016

Cordarrelle Patterson once again a key piece of Vikings' offense Ben Goessling – ESPN
November 22, 2016

Offense still an issue for Vikings after victory Jon Krawczynski – Associated Press
November 22, 2016

