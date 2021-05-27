The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Detroit Lions rookie Jermar Jefferson already supporting local Detroit charity

May 27, 2021 at 09:50 AM

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

May 27, 2021

Report: Detroit Lions DT Joel Heath suffers torn ACL in practice

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

May 26, 2021

Film review: Breaking down Lions' fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 26, 2021

Lions release uniform numbers as four veterans grab single-digit jerseys

Justin Rogers – The Detroit News

May 26, 2021

Detroit Lions jersey numbers: Jamie Collins changes to No. 8, keeping Penei Sewell with No. 58

Ben Raven – MLive.com

May 26, 2021

Lions DT Joel Heath reportedly out for year after suffering ‘freak’ ACL injury during OTAs

Kyle Meinke – MLive.com

May 26, 2021

Q&A: Ex-Lions Calvin Johnson, Rob Sims want their cannabis business to turn a ‘stigma’ into a solution (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic

May 26, 2021

NFL updates COVID-19 protocols: Vaccinated players largely returning to pre-pandemic normal at work

Judy Battista – NFL.com

May 26, 2021

NFL, NFLPA agree to $208.2M salary cap ceiling for 2022 season

Nick Shook – NFL.com

May 26, 2021

NFL owners approve expanded rule on low blocks, 90-man rosters to start training camp

Nick Shook – NFL.com

May 26, 2021

Jahvid Best takes role as head football coach at Saint Mary’s High School of Berkeley

Jesse Stewart – The Daily Californian

May 26, 2021

