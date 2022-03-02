The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Dan Campbell tweaks Lions' defense to more 4-man fronts, shuffles coaching staff

Mar 02, 2022 at 10:01 AM

Ben Johnson has plan to improve Detroit Lions offense. Adding a big-play WR would help (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 2, 2022

Want the Lions to be aggressive in free agency? Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell have another rebuild strategy (subscription required)

Chris Burke – The Athletic 

March 2, 2022

What Detroit Lions' Brad Holmes, Dan Campbell said at NFL combine (subscription required)

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 1, 2022

Dan Campbell: Jeff Okudah sticking at CB, should return from Achilles by training camp

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 1, 2022

Detroit Lions tweaking defense; assistants Kelvin Sheppard, Todd Wash to take bigger roles

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

March 1, 2022

Why Mel Kiper Jr. projects Detroit Lions to draft a QB; where he ranks MSU, WMU stars

Tyler J. Davis – Detroit Free Press

March 1, 2022

Lions notes: Team mum on Flowers' future; Okudah, Okwara on track for training camp

Justin Rogers – Detroit News 

March 1, 2022

Niyo: For Lions GM Brad Holmes, next phase of rebuild must be big and bold (subscription required)

John Niyo – Detroit News

March 1, 2022

Detroit Lions 2022 scouting combine preview: Tight ends (subscription required)

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

March 1, 2022

ESPN's Mel Kiper slots Lions different edge rusher, QB in latest NFL mock draft

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

March 1, 2022

Lions make multiple coaching staff changes, will tweak defensive scheme

Justin Rogers – Detroit News

March 1, 2022

Detroit Lions shopping for playmaking wide receiver at NFL combine

Kyle Meinke – MLive 

March 1, 2022

NFC North combine roundup: Packers waiting on the Aaron Rodgers domino to fall ahead of crucial offseason

Benjamin Raven – MLive 

March 1, 2022

ESPN’s Mel Kiper sends DE Aidan Hutchinson, QB Matt Corral to Detroit Lions in latest mock draft

Benjamin Raven – MLive 

March 1, 2022

Dan Campbell tweaks Detroit Lions' defense to more 4-man fronts, shuffles coaching staff

Kyle Meinke – MLive 

March 1, 2022

Lions' pitch to free agents built on Dan Campbell and 'bright future'

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket 

March 1, 2022

Lions want 'weapon on the perimeter' to spark offense

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket 

March 1, 2022

Matt Corral to Lions? Kiper says 'dual-threat' QB could replace Jared Goff

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket 

March 1, 2022

Duce Staley to prospects in Senior Bowl: "Some of you think you're cute. You ain't."

Will Burchfield – 97.1 The Ticket 

March 1, 2022

Detroit Lions shift Kelvin Sheppard to ILB coach, promote Tanner Engstrand to TE coach

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 1, 2022

Lions hopeful Jeff Okudah, Romeo Okwara will be ready by training camp after Achilles injuries

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 1, 2022

2022 Detroit Lions mock draft: Mel Kiper sticks to the script in his second mock

Erik Schlitt – Pride of Detroit 

March 1, 2022

Super Bowl-winning Rams give credit to Lions GM Brad Holmes: ‘You’re a part of this’

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit 

March 1, 2022

